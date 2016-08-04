Edition:
Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)

MNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.32CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.26 (+2.35%)
Prev Close
$11.06
Open
$11.06
Day's High
$11.34
Day's Low
$11.06
Volume
121,107
Avg. Vol
158,902
52-wk High
$11.34
52-wk Low
$8.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitel qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.19
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Mitel Networks Corp : Mitel reports june quarter results . Qtrly gaap revenues of $307 million, up 11% year-over-year . Qtrly non-gaap contant currency revenue $307.7 million versus $298.4 million . Qtrly non-gaap eps $0.19 . Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.09 . Sees q3 non-gaap revenues $275 million to $295 million .Sees q3 non-gaap eps $0.10 to $0.15.  Full Article

Mitel Networks gets U.S. FTC approval for acquisition of Polycom
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Mitel Networks Corp :Mitel receives U.S. Federal Trade Commission approval for proposed acquisition of Polycom.  Full Article

Mitel Networks Corp revises Q4 2015 guidance
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

Mitel Networks Corp:Expects Q4 2015 non-GAAP revenues in the range of $330 million to $335 million.Expects Q4 2015 adjusted EBITDA in the range of 17% to 18%.Expects Q4 2015 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.27 to $0.28.  Full Article

Mitel Networks Corp gives Q4 2015 guidance
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Mitel Networks Corp:Expects Q4 2015 non-GAAP revenues in the range of $315-$340 mln.Expects Q4 2015 adjusted EBITDA in the range of 14% to 17%.Expects Q4 2015 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.22 to $0.27.Q4 2015 revenue of $324 mln, EBITDA of $45 mln and EPS of $0.20 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

BRIEF-Elliott Associates‍​ reports 8.9 pct passive stake in Mitel Networks Corp

* Elliott Associates‍​ Lp reports a 8.9 percent passive stake in Mitel Networks Corp as of October 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2xXOYSx) Further company coverage:

