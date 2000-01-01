Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,432.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-34.05 (-2.32%)
Prev Close
Rs1,466.70
Open
Rs1,456.05
Day's High
Rs1,469.95
Day's Low
Rs1,420.00
Volume
69,156
Avg. Vol
162,485
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Motilal Oswal, MMTC-PAMP launch digital gold service
MUMBAI, Oct 12 A subsidiary of Indian brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS) and MMTC-PAMP India, the biggest refiner in the country, launched a service on Thursday allowing customers to buy gold on the brokerage's digital platform.