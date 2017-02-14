Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MOIL Dec-qtr profit rises over seven fold

Moil Ltd : Says declared interim dividend of inr 5 per share . Dec quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.55 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 131.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 889.7 million rupees.

MOIL Ltd says Mukund P. Chaudhari appointed as chairman-cum-MD

Moil Ltd : Gururaj P. Kundargi, chairman-cum-managing director has ceased to be the chairman-cum-managing director on the of the company board . Mukund P. Chaudhari, director (Finance), has been appointed as chairman-cum-managing director (cmd) for a period of five years .

MOIL gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of paid up capital

MOIL Ltd : Gets members' nod for approval for buyback of shares up to 25 percent of total paid up capital .

Moil to consider buyback of equity shares

Moil Ltd : To consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. .

Moil March-qtr profit falls about 79 pct

Moil Ltd : March-quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 2.10 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share .

Moil Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Moil Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 19, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.