Edition:
United Kingdom

Molinos Rio de la Plata SA (MOL.BA)

MOL.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

63.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.05 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
$62.90
Open
$62.90
Day's High
$65.25
Day's Low
$62.30
Volume
28,493
Avg. Vol
15,614
52-wk High
$139.11
52-wk Low
$53.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Molinos Rio de la Plata SA News

UPDATE 1-EU cuts duties on Argentine biodiesel, challenge to come

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Union will lower import duties on Argentine biodiesel after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against initial measures, prompting an EU producer group to put together a new challenge against cheap imports.

» More MOL.BA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials