Molinos Rio de la Plata SA (MOL.BA)
MOL.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
63.95ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.05 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
$62.90
Open
$62.90
Day's High
$65.25
Day's Low
$62.30
Volume
28,493
Avg. Vol
15,614
52-wk High
$139.11
52-wk Low
$53.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UPDATE 1-EU cuts duties on Argentine biodiesel, challenge to come
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 The European Union will lower import duties on Argentine biodiesel after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against initial measures, prompting an EU producer group to put together a new challenge against cheap imports.