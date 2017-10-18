MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MOL Plc statement says::*Signs contract with Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions Ltd for purchase of technology licenses and process design packages for production of polyether polyols and propylene glycols.*The polyol plant will be the largest investment project of MOL Group in 2017-21.*Polyether polyols is main direction of MOL's petrochemical expansion due to wide application in automotive, construction, packaging and furniture industries.*Oil and gas group MOL invests in semi-commodity and specialty chemicals products as part of its 2030 strategy.

MOL Nyrt : Downstream efficiency improvement programme on track to deliver targeted $500 million EBIDTA improvement by the end of next year - Chief Financial Officer Jozsef Simola . MOL has lowered expectations for capex spending for this year to a maximum of $1.1 billion from $1.3 billion . Capex guidance excludes potential strategic organic growth projects and acquisitions - MOL investor presentation

MOL Nyrt says: Posted 45 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 83.5 billion forints ($299.21 million) from 57.5 billion forints . Core profit, or so-called clean EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 10 percent year on year to 160.1 billion forints . EBITDA still exceeded analysts' median forecast of 158.8 billion forints in a poll by business website www.portfolio.hu . MOL on track to generate at least $2 billion in clean EBITDA this year, MOL Chairman and Chief Executive Zsolt Hernadi said . Downstream EBITDA rose quarter-on-quarter on seasonality, but was slightly lower year-on-year on refining . MOL's production rose 7 percent to 110,800 barrels per day in Q2 from the same period last year, but dropped from 112,100 in the first quarter