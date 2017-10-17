Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)
317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
2.40 (+0.76%)
315.30
314.60
318.30
312.10
639,752
1,759,275
364.70
258.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Moneysupermarket.com says quarterly revenue up 6 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
Moneysupermarket.com says CEO Peter Plumb to step down
Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC sees FY 2015 outlook little ahead of market expectations
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC:Expects to deliver strong FY 2015 results with revenues expected to grow by 14 pct. to 282 million pounds, and adjusted operating profit to grow by c.13 pct. to around 99 million pounds, a little ahead of market expectations. Full Article
CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct.17
(Corrects first paragraph to say '10 points' instead of '10 percent') Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10 points at 7,536.9 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CAPITA: Capita staff represented by British trade union Unite will go on strike after talks with the company over changes to its defined benefit pension scheme failed, the union said on Monday. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it had lifted its third
