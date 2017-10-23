Morphosys AG (MORG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG -:DGAP-Adhoc: Adhoc: Morphosys receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its antibody MOR208 in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL.Morphosys AG says ‍receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its antibody MOR208 in relapsed/refractory DLBCL​.

Morphosys Ag :Morphosys starts Phase 2 trial of MOR208 in combination with idelalisib in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.

Morphosys Ag :Sees fy 2016 revenue eur 47 million to eur 52 million.

Morphosys Ag : Says group revenue in first half of 2016 totaled eur 24.3 million and EBIT amounted to eur -19.2 million . Says group's liquidity position on june 30, 2016 equaled eur 279.7 million (December 31, 2015: eur 298.4 million) .Says company confirms its 2016 guidance for revenue in range of eur 47 million to eur 52 million and EBIT between eur -58 million and eur -68 million..

Morphosys AG:Says confirmed its 2016 financial year guidance for revenue in range of 47 million euros to 52 million euros and EBIT loss in range of 58 million euros to 68 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 49.01 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT loss estimate 66.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Morphosys AG:Partner Novartis has confirmed that a phase 2b/3 study of bimagrumab did not meet its primary endpoint.Data are currently being reviewed and will inform decisions on bimagrumab development program.Ongoing clinical trials are not being discontinued at this time.

Galapagos NV:Galapagos and Morphosys MORG.DE initiate phase 1 study in joint antibody program MOR106.Primary objective of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of single doses of MOR106.Topline results of complete study are expected in second half of 2017.

Morphosys AG:Initiates phase 2 combination trial of MOR208 and Lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B Cell lymphoma.

Morphosys AG:Says it filed a lawsuit in United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement.Says seeks redress for infringing manufacture, use and sale of Janssen's and Genmab's daratumumab, an antibody targeting CD38.Janssen and Genmab recently obtained FDA approval on daratumumab and are marketing product as darzalex in U.S.Says it continues to develop MOR202, its own investigational human antibody to CD38, for treatment of cancer, including multiple myeloma.

Morphosys AG:Expects FY 2016 revenue in amount of 47 million to 52 million​ euros, ‍EBIT in a range from -58 million to -68 million​ euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 52.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate -42.99 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.