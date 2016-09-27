Edition:
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

357.45INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs358.45
Open
Rs359.75
Day's High
Rs364.20
Day's Low
Rs356.50
Volume
1,960,171
Avg. Vol
2,647,024
52-wk High
Rs364.20
52-wk Low
Rs185.57

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India cenbank says Motherson Sumi Systems raises FII limit to 30 pct
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :Motherson Sumi Systems Limited raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 30 percent.  Full Article

Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit rises about 16 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.39 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 103.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.49 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 89.15 billion rupees .  Full Article

Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 4.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.40 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net sales 100.68 billion rupees versus 93.22 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd News

India's Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 pct, misses estimates

Aug 10 Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

