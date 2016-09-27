Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)
357.45INR
11:14am BST
Rs-1.00 (-0.28%)
Rs358.45
Rs359.75
Rs364.20
Rs356.50
1,960,171
2,647,024
Rs364.20
Rs185.57
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aug 10 Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.