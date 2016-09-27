Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd :Motherson Sumi Systems Limited raises foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 30 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.39 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 103.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.49 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.79 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 89.15 billion rupees .