Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Multiplus announces interim dividend and own capital interest payment

Multiplus SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved interim dividends totalling 123.4 million Brazilian reais ($38.22 million), corresponding to 0.7617 real per share . The board had also approved own capital interest totalling 6.2 million reais and corresponding to 0.0386 real per share (or 5.3 million reais net, corresponding to 0,0328 real net per share) . Record date is Aug. 3 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 9 .Payment as of Aug. 31.

Multiplus and Banco Itaucard to launch co-branded credit card

Multiplus SA : Said on Wednesday that it had signed a commercial partnership agreement with Banco Itaucard SA to offer, promote, distribute and sell co-branded credit cards . The agreement to be implemented once approved by Brazilian antitrust authority .The company does not anticipate significant results arising from the partnership in the next 12 months.

Multiplus SA announces interim dividend and own capital interest payment

Multiplus SA : Said on Friday that it approved, ad referendum of the next general meeting, to pay interim dividends totalling 114.2 million Brazilian reais ($32.7 million), corresponding to 0.7049 real per share . Said it also approved to pay own capital interest in the gross total amount of 6.5 million reais, corresponding to 0.0402 real per share . Record date is May 10 . Ex-dividend and ex-interest date is May 11 .Payment as of May 25.