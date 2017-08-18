Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)
191.56CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.44 (-0.23%)
$192.00
$192.00
$192.00
$191.56
515
2,413
$197.50
$166.39
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp
Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75
Morguard Corp
Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98
Morguard Corp
Morguard Corp buys Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 mln
Morguard Corp:Acquires Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 million and provides update on asset management of Temple Hotels Inc.Says acquisition was financed by cash and a $20 million credit facility. Full Article
BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Morguard Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid