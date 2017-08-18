Edition:
Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

MRC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

191.56CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.44 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$192.00
Open
$192.00
Day's High
$192.00
Day's Low
$191.56
Volume
515
Avg. Vol
2,413
52-wk High
$197.50
52-wk Low
$166.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp ::Morguard acquires Argus Corporate Centre, premier class A office property in Oakville, ON.Says purchased Argus Corporate Centre in Oakville, Ontario for purchase price of $18.5 million, excluding taxes, transaction costs​.  Full Article

Morguard Corporation posts Q2 adj. FFO per share C$3.75
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Morguard Corp : Morguard Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q2 FFO per share C$4.94 . Q2 FFO per share view c$4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$3.75 . Q2 revenue C$227.7 million versus C$217.5 million .Morguard corp qtrly NOI increased by $6.3 million,or 5.7 pct, during three months ended June 30, 2016,to $117.7 million,compared to $111.4 million generated in 2015.  Full Article

Morguard Q1 FFO per share C$3.98
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Morguard Corp : NOI increased by $3.2 million , or 3.5%, during three months ended march 31, 2016 , to $92.8 million . Adjusted NOI for period ended march 31, 2016 , increased by $5.9 million to $111.5 million . Q1 FFO per share view c$3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Morguard corporation announces 2016 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend . Q1 FFO per share c$3.98 .Q1 revenue c$232.1 million versus c$218.5 million.  Full Article

Morguard Corp buys Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 mln
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 

Morguard Corp:Acquires Toronto hotel portfolio for $33.5 million and provides update on asset management of Temple Hotels Inc.Says acquisition was financed by cash and a $20 million credit facility.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

