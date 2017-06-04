Edition:
Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

MRCG.DE on Xetra

92.93EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.41 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€93.34
Open
€93.42
Day's High
€93.44
Day's Low
€92.77
Volume
75,029
Avg. Vol
523,115
52-wk High
€115.20
52-wk Low
€90.00

Merck KGaA enters immuno-oncology collaboration with F-Star
Sunday, 4 Jun 2017 

June 4 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :Strengthens immuno-oncology portfolio through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.Announced a new strategic collaboration with biopharmaceutical company F-star, Cambridge, UK, for development and commercialization of five bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.Beyond these five bispecific antibodies, Merck KGgaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will have further rights to replace, as well as to add to these antibodies using F-Star's bispecific antibody platform.  Full Article

Merck KGaA says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals
Thursday, 18 May 2017 

May 18 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :CFO says seeing no signs of weakening demand at life science division.CFO says losing some market share in liquid crystals to new Chinese rivals.CFO says liquid crystal market share will level out over time at about 50-60 percent, down from clearly more than 60 percent over last 1-2 years.  Full Article

Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Transgene : Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study . Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC .Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017.  Full Article

Merck KGaA announces Isabel de Paoli new chief strategy officer
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Merck KGaA :Today announced that Isabel de Paoli has been appointed chief strategy officer effective Oct. 1, 2016.  Full Article

Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

: Moody's changes outlook on Merck KGAA's ratings to stable from negative; affirms ratings . Moody's on Merck KGAA -Outlook change prompted by solid operating performance since assigning negative outlook in Dec 2014 due to Sigma-Aldrich deal . Moody's on Merck KGAA -Pace of deleveraging has been slightly behind expectations largely owing to delayed closing of the Sigma-Aldrich acquisition Source -http://bit.ly/2bXHwy2 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Merck KGaA says fertility unit benefiting from production problems at 2 U.S. rivals
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Merck KGaA media call : CEO on fertility business, benefiting from 2 competing products in U.S. held back by production problems . CEO says unclear how long positive effect will last because production of one rival fertility product has resumed . CEO says will file for first avelumab approval in U.S. at end-Q3, in Europe towards year-end . CEO says currently have no active plans to divest any businesses, though constantly reviewing our portfolio . CFO says acquisitions worth more than 500 million eur not on the agenda for next 2 years Further company coverage: [MRCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Germany's Merck KGaA, AmoyDx collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Merck KGaA : Merck and Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd collaborate to bring liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing to China . Merck and AmoyDx plan to implement ADx-SuperARMS liquid biopsy RAS test in Chinese medical centers in 2017​ .Merck and AmoyDx ‍plan to expand into other markets such as Argentina, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, Russia by 2019​.  Full Article

India's Merck Ltd June-qtr profit up about 6 pct
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Merck Ltd : India's Merck Ltd - June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees; net sales 2.53 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 168.6 million rupees; net sales was 2.41 billion rupees .  Full Article

Merck says EMA accepts cladribine for review marketing authorisation application
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Merck Kgaa :EMA has accepted for review marketing authorization application (MAA) of investigational product cladribine tablets for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.  Full Article

BRIEF-Pfizer and Germany's Merck KGaA initiate phase III trial
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Pfizer Inc : Merck KGaA and Pfizer initiate phase III trial to evaluate avelumab as first-line treatment for ovarian cancer . New investigational regimen will evaluate avelumab in extending progression-free survival in treatment-naïve women .First phase III trial evaluating addition of an immune checkpoint inhibitor to standard of care in first-line ovarian cancer.  Full Article

