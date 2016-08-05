Edition:
United Kingdom

Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)

MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

313.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs317.50
Open
Rs319.00
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs312.00
Volume
621,541
Avg. Vol
1,096,652
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marico Ltd June-qtr consol profit almost doubles
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Marico Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.68 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 17.50 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 12.88 billion rupees .  Full Article

Marico Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Marico Ltd:Approved declaration of third interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

Marico Ltd News

BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term

* Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.

