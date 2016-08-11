Edition:
United Kingdom

MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)

MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63,064.45INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-426.15 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs63,490.60
Open
Rs63,450.00
Day's High
Rs63,574.00
Day's Low
Rs62,981.10
Volume
7,750
Avg. Vol
11,017
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MRF June-qtr profit up 2.3 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

MRF Ltd : June-quarter net profit 4.91 billion rupees; net sales 34.63 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 4.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 34.54 billion rupees . Further company coverage [MRF.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

MRF Ltd recommends final dividend
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

MRF Ltd:Recommends final dividend of 94 Indian rupees each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

MRF Ltd News

BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct

* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year

» More MRF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials