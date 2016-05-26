Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marfrig concludes $750 mln bonds issue overseas

Marfrig Global Foods SA : Announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Marfrig Holdings (Europe) BV had concluded a $750 million bond issuance realized overseas . Said that the issuance had a demand of $2.5 billion, primarily from investors from US, Europe and Asia . Bonds with 8.0 percent coupon and yield of 8.25 percent per year .Maturity on June 8, 2023.

Marfrig Global Foods SA sells units in Argentina for $75 million

Marfrig Global Foods SA:Marfrig Global Foods SA.Says it has reached agreement with Black Bamboo Enterprises SA (China's Foresun Group) to sell assets in Argentina for $75 million.Says assets include units in Hughes (Santa Fe province), Vivorata (Buenos Aires province), Unquillo (Cordoba province) and Monte Ralo (Cordoba province).Says initial payment of 34 million dollars was made on April 6 and the remaining balance will be paid in up to 12 months.Says the company will keep operating its unit in Villa Mercedes (San Luis province).

Marfrig Global Foods SA issues FY 2016 revenue guidance, in line with analysts' estimates

Marfrig Global Foods SA:Announces that for the full year of 2016 it expects net revenue in a target range of 22 billion to 24 billion Brazilian reais, in line with analysts' estimates.FY 2016 revenue of 23.05 billion Brazilian reais - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.