Edition:
United Kingdom

Merafe Resources Ltd (MRFJ.J)

MRFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

163.00ZAc
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
164.00
Open
160.00
Day's High
165.00
Day's Low
160.00
Volume
535,109
Avg. Vol
1,705,199
52-wk High
201.00
52-wk Low
108.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merafe Resources quarterly attributable ferrochrome production at 70 kt
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - MERAFE RESOURCES LTD ::‍THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 70 KT VERSUS 89 KT YEAR AGO​.  Full Article

Merafe 9-months attributable ferrochrome production up 3 pct
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Merafe Resources Ltd : Merafe Resources - attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe chrome venture for first 9 months up 3% .Increase was primarily attributable to additional production from project lion ii furnaces.  Full Article

Merafe resources HY HEPS down 54 pct to 2.3 cents
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Merafe Resources Ltd : HY 54% decrease in headline earnings per share to 2.3 cents (2015: 5.0 cents) .In hY 1% increase in production to 196kt (2015: 195kt).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Merafe Resources Ltd News

» More MRFJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials