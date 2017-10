Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan

By plc:‍ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION​.‍JAPAN NDA IS BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE III OLYMPIAD TRIAL PUBLISHED IN NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE​.

U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc ::U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review.Merck & Co Inc - ‍a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is set for Q1 of 2018​.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc :Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination of Aeglea’S AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) with Merck's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍collaboration agreement is between Aeglea Biotherapeutics and Merck, through a subsidiary​.Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍additional details of collaboration were not disclosed​.Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍enrollment to multicenter phase 1/2 study​ is expected to begin in Q1 of 2018.

Merck provides update on Anacetrapib development program

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :Merck provides update on Anacetrapib development program.Merck & Co Inc - ‍Decision follows a thorough review of clinical profile of Anacetrapib, including discussions with external experts​.Merck & Co Inc - ‍Will not submit applications for regulatory approval for Anacetrapib, Merck's investigational CETP inhibitor​.

Oncosec Medical Inc says has ‍initiated phase 2b registration directed trial, pisces/keynote-695

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc :Oncosec initiates registration directed clinical trial, keynote-695, of immunopulse® il-12 in combination with merck's keytruda® (pembrolizumab).Oncosec Medical Inc - ‍initiated phase 2b registration directed trial, pisces/keynote-695.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc :Kalvista Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Merck.Kalvista Pharmaceuticals - ‍investigational intravitreal DME candidate KVD001 phase 2 clinical trial still planned to initiate in 2017​.Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Merck acquires 9.9% stake in Kalvista in private placement​.Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal includes ‍$37 million upfront fee plus potential milestone payments and sales royalties​.Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Kalvista also has granted to Merck a similar option to acquire investigational orally delivered molecules for DME​.Kalvista - ‍under deal terms, co granted to Merck rights including an option to acquire KVD001 through a period following completion of phase 2 trial.Kalvista - Co will fund, retain control over planned phase 2 clinical trial of KVD001, development of investigational oral DME compounds through phase 2​.Kalvista - eligible to get payments associated with exercise of options by Merck, achievement of milestones for each program potentially total $715 million​.

Merck says FDA approves Keytruda(pembrolizumab) for previously treated patients

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :Fda approves Merck’s keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for previously treated patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer whose tumors express pd-l1 (cps greater than or equal to 1).FDA ‍approves co's keytruda (pembrolizumab) for previously treated patients.Approval for Keytruda was based on data from trial Keynote-059​.

Sanofi files suit in U.S. to defend patent rights on Lantus

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA ::Sanofi files suit in the U.S. to defend its patent rights on Lantus.Says ‍filed a patent infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp​.Says ‍in its suit co alleges infringement of two patents​.

FDA approves first cancer treatment for solid tumor with specific genetic feature

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA::FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature.Says granted accelerated approval to treatment for patients whose cancers have a specific genetic feature (biomarker).Says granted accelerated approval of keytruda to merck & co.

Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share

May 23 (Reuters) - Merck : :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share.