Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr
Merlin issues 800 mln euro bonds with coupon of 1.875 pct
Merlin buys offices in Madrid for 380 million euros
Merlin H1 net profit up 77 pct year-on-year
Spanish competition watchdog authorizes Merlin to take control of Metrovacesa business
Merlin, Metrovacesa to pay out dividends before merger
Boards of Testa and Merlin approve merger project
Merlin Q1 net profit rises to 45.2 mln euros
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA acquires two properties in Lisbon
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:Completes acquisition of two properties in Lisbon for 103 million euros. Full Article
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA formalizes 1.70 bln euro loan deal to refinance Testa's debt
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:Formalized a loan contract without mortgage security for 1.70 billion euros with ten financial entities.The company will use the proceeds for repayment of the entire mortgage debt of Testa, excluding the debt related to residential portfolio.The proceeds will also be used for early repayment of the bridge loan for 350 million euros subscribed by Merlin for acquisition of Testa. Full Article
BRIEF-Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr
* SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD AGREED TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EURO PER SHARE ON OCTOBER 25