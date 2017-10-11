Edition:
United Kingdom

Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

MRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.85CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$40.70
Open
$40.75
Day's High
$41.22
Day's Low
$40.58
Volume
263,492
Avg. Vol
571,053
52-wk High
$47.41
52-wk Low
$38.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alimentation Couche-Tard intends to repurchase 4.4 mln of shares held by Metro
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc ::Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its intention to repurchase 4.4 million of its shares held by Metro.Says ‍value of transaction is estimated at C$250 million​.Says‍ repurchase to be paid using available cash,revolving credit facilities, proceeds from future sale of non-strategic assets​.Says‍ transaction was approved by members of Couche-Tard's board of directors​.  Full Article

Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc ::Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard.Says co's unit to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard for proceeds of about $650 million .Says Metro Holdings has agreed to sell to dealers 11.4 million class B subordinate voting shares of Couche-Tard at a price per share of $57.17​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds will be used to finance previously announced business combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc (Jean Coutu).Says Metro Holdings entered deal with Couche-Tard for repurchase for cancellation 4.4 million class B multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17per share​.Says ‍co's unit to sell to Caisse De Dépôt Et Placements Du Québec 11.4 million class A multiple voting shares of Couche-Tard at $57.17​/share.Says following sales, repurchase, Metro Holdings to have about 3.9% of issued, outstanding class A multiple voting shares in capital of Couche-Tard​.Says ‍after tax net proceeds to be used to finance combination with Le Groupe Jean Coutu, reduce Metro's committed bank facilities​.  Full Article

Metro announces $400-mln investment in its Ontario distribution network
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Metro Inc : :Metro announces $400-million investment in its Ontario distribution network.Metro - ‍will modernize operations in Toronto between 2018 and 2023 by building new fresh distribution facility and new frozen distribution facility​.Metro - ‍decision to automate part of distribution network will result in loss of about 180 full-time, 100 part-time positions starting in 2021​.  Full Article

Metro reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.72
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Metro Inc : Metro reports 2016 third-quarter results . Q3 sales C$4.015 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.99 billion . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share C$0.72 .Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent.  Full Article

Metro Inc News

