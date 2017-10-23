MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA)
MRVE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.95BRL
23 Oct 2017
13.95BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.14 (-0.99%)
R$ -0.14 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
R$ 14.09
R$ 14.09
Open
R$ 14.22
R$ 14.22
Day's High
R$ 14.22
R$ 14.22
Day's Low
R$ 13.83
R$ 13.83
Volume
2,714,100
2,714,100
Avg. Vol
3,493,199
3,493,199
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 10.44
R$ 10.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brazil's MRV to boost spending on land bank amid recovery signs
NEW YORK, Oct 4 MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA, Brazil's No. 1 low-income housing builder, plans to boost spending on land for future property developments next year in a bid to increase its holdings before property prices rise, its chief executive said on Wednesday.