Edition:
United Kingdom

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

MRW.L on London Stock Exchange

232.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
232.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
10,563,953
52-wk High
254.40
52-wk Low
210.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WM Morrison completes sale of 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc : Morrisons sells its stake in Fresh Direct .Has completed sale of its 10 pct stake in Fresh Direct for 45 million stg in cash.  Full Article

Ocado sees Morrisons deal to be earnings accretive
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Ocado Group Plc : Does not expect to incur significant additional capital expenditure .Expects agreements with wm morrisons to be earnings accretive, limited impact on its profit before exceptionals in current or 2017 FY.  Full Article

Ocado says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Ocado : CFO says confidence in signing multiple international deals undiminished . CEO says "we don't believe Brexit will have any impact on the business" . CFO says talks with Morrisons on re-negotiated deal "progressing well" . CFO says target is to sign multiple deals with international retailers "in the medium term" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Morrisons announces indicative tender offer results
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :Expects to set aggregate consideration amount at approximately £152,000,000, which excludes company's derivative costs.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC News

Photo

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco , is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

» More MRW.L News

Market Views

» More MRW.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials