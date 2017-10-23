Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$78.83
--
--
--
--
6,628,465
$79.34
$57.29
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cray to offer its supercomputing systems in Microsoft azure datacenters
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cray Inc
Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
Microsoft, Amazon.com announce Gluon, making deep learning accessible to all developers
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc
Microsoft, GE sign agreement on new wind project in Ireland
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
Microsoft, Baidu partner to take development, adoption of autonomous driving worldwide
July 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - person familiar with the matter
July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
Microsoft's board declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share
June 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp
Microsoft received 25,837 legal requests for customer info in latter half of 2016
Microsoft Corp
KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes"
Microsoft
Tiger Global Management dissolves in Apple, takes in Symantec
Tiger Global Management : Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Apple - sec filing . Tiger Global Management takes 2.6 million share stake in Symantec Corp -sec filing . Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 2.1 million in Microsoft . Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 186,100 class A shares in Alphabet Inc . Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Visa Inc to 1.1 million class A shares . Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 32.9 percent to 190,500 shares of class C stock .Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016. Full Article
Doing the heavy lifting - investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
LONDON Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB .