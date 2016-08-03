Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morneau Shepell reports 5 pct Q2 rev increase

Morneau Shepell Inc : Morneau shepell reports 2016 second quarter financial results . Morneau shepell inc qtrly adjusted ebitda increased by $1.5 million to $29.5 million . Morneau shepell inc qtrly revenue of $149.3 million was a 4.8 per cent increase .Maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share..

Morneau Shepell announces $75 million bought deal offering

Morneau Shepell Inc : Debentures will be offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture by way of short form prospectus in each of provinces of canada . Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and dec 31 each year . Debentures will mature on june 30, 2021 and may be redeemed by co , in certain circumstances, on or after june 30, 2019 .Morneau shepell inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures.

Morneau Shepell Inc : Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and december 31 each year . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially repay indebtedness under its credit facility . Debentures will be convertible at holder's option into common shares at a conversion price of $25.10 per share .Morneau Shepell Inc. Announces $75 million bought deal offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures.

Morneau Shepell says Q1 revenue rose 7.8 pct to C$149.1 mln

Morneau Shepell Inc :Q1 revenue rose 7.8 percent to c$149.1 million.

Morneau Shepell Inc declares April 2016 cash dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc:Cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of April 2016 , to be paid on May 16, 2016 to holders of record of shares of MSI on April 29.

Morneau Shepell Declares February 2016 Cash Dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of February 2016, to be paid on March 15, 2016 to holders of record of shares of MSI on February 29, 2016.

Morneau Shepell declares Dec. 2015 cash dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc:Announces a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of December 2015, to be paid on January 15, 2016 to holders of record of shares of MSI on December 31, 2015.

Morneau Shepell acquires Bensinger, DuPont & Associates

Morneau Shepell:Says it has completed the acquisition of Bensinger, DuPont & Associates (BDA), co in problem gambling services, drug testing management and EAPs.

Morneau Shepell Inc declares November 2015 cash dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.065 per share for month of November 2015, to be paid on December 15 to holders of record date as on November 30.