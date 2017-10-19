Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
480.20
--
--
--
--
302,372
481.40
257.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Marshalls Plc
Marshalls says Andrew Allner to step down as board chairman
Oct 11 (Reuters) - MARSHALLS PLC
Marshalls says Brexit has not impacted underlying trading to date
Marshalls Plc
Marshalls says H1 revenue up 2 pct
Marshalls Plc
Marshalls confident of achieving its 2016 expectations
Marshalls Plc
Marshalls PLC Marshalls PLC announces final and supplementary dividend
Marshalls PLC:Recommends final dividend of 4.75 pence (2014: 4.00 pence) per share which.Also declares supplementary dividend of 2.00 pence per share this year; this supplementary dividend is discretionary and non-recurring.Says final ordinary dividend of 4.75 pence per ordinary share will, subject the shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2016, be paid alongside the supplementary dividend of 2.00 pence per share on 8 July 2016 to shareholders on the register at 3 June 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
* acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m
