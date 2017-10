MAS Real Estate Inc (MSPJ.J)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MAS REAL ESTATE INC ::‍ANNOUNCE MORNÉ WILKEN WILL BE TAKING OVER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MAS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018​.‍LUKAS NAKOS WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL MORNÉ'S ARRIVAL​.

Mas Real Estate Inc : Trading statement . Total FY distribution per share will be between 4,40 and 4,50 euro cents, being between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct higher . Sees total distribution per share for year ended 30 June 2016 will be between 4,40 and 4,50 euro cents, up between 31,3 pct and 34,3 pct .Final distribution per share will therefore be between 2,13 and 2,23 euro cents.