Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

Metair Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.68-7.26 pct

Metair Investments Limited : Business is expected to achieve low double digit full year turnover growth .Says heps to be between 9.68-7.26% lower (between 224 -230 cents per share) than 248 cents per share last year.

Metair Investments posts H1 HEPS of 54 cents/shr

Metair Investments Ltd : Interim HEPS (headline earnings per share) of 54 cents per share compared to 111 cents per share for prior period . H1 revenue from sales of goods 4.029 billion rand versus 3.542 billion rand . Says H1 capex fell to 158.5 mln rand from 496.9 mln rand last year .H1 dividend paid 188.42 mln rand versus 188.42 mln rand last year.

Metair says no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations after Turkey unrest

Metair Investments Ltd :Following recent disturbances in Turkey, there has been no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations.