Edition:
United Kingdom

Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,875.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-75.00 (-3.85%)
Prev Close
1,950.00
Open
1,853.00
Day's High
1,960.00
Day's Low
1,802.00
Volume
15,170
Avg. Vol
219,881
52-wk High
2,600.00
52-wk Low
1,731.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Metair Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.68-7.26 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Metair Investments Limited : Business is expected to achieve low double digit full year turnover growth .Says heps to be between 9.68-7.26% lower (between 224 -230 cents per share) than 248 cents per share last year.  Full Article

Metair Investments posts H1 HEPS of 54 cents/shr
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Metair Investments Ltd : Interim HEPS (headline earnings per share) of 54 cents per share compared to 111 cents per share for prior period . H1 revenue from sales of goods 4.029 billion rand versus 3.542 billion rand . Says H1 capex fell to 158.5 mln rand from 496.9 mln rand last year .H1 dividend paid 188.42 mln rand versus 188.42 mln rand last year.  Full Article

Metair says no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations after Turkey unrest
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Metair Investments Ltd :Following recent disturbances in Turkey, there has been no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Metair Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares​

* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY ​

» More MTAJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials