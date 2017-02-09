Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)
1,875.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
-75.00 (-3.85%)
1,950.00
1,853.00
1,960.00
1,802.00
15,170
219,881
2,600.00
1,731.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Metair Investments sees FY HEPS down between 9.68-7.26 pct
Metair Investments Limited
Metair Investments posts H1 HEPS of 54 cents/shr
Metair Investments Ltd
Metair says no disruption to Mutlu Akü's operations after Turkey unrest
Metair Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Metair Investments finalizes new repayment structure for maturing preference shares
* HAS FINALISED A NEW REPAYMENT STRUCTURE FOR ITS MATURING PREFERENCE SHARES, WHILE CONTINUING TO SECURE LONG TERM LIQUIDITY