Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MTEL.BU)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Q3 earnings statement::Net profit 19.34 billion forints ($71.91 million), up from 12.6 billion forints in Q3 2016.EBITDA up 12.1 percent year on year at 57.21 billion forints due to increased revenues, one-off income from real estate sales and cost optimisation measures .Increase in group revenues driven by strong demand for equipment across all segments and growth of mobile data usage, company says .expects an increase in competitive pressures both in Hungary and Macedonia.Maintains 2017 EBITDA target of 182 billion forints.Maintains 2017 revenue target of 580 billion forints.Keeps 2017 dividend guidance at 25 forints per share.