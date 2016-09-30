MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTN Group provides ‍quarterly update for period ended Sept. 30

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd :‍QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍QTR GROUP SUBSCRIBERS DECLINED MARGINALLY BY 0,7% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER (QOQ) TO 230,2 MILLION​.‍QTR ACTIVE MTN MOBILE MONEY CUSTOMERS INCREASED QOQ BY 10,6% TO 19,8 MILLION​.QUARTER ‍VOICE TRAFFIC (BILLABLE MINUTES) INCREASED BY 9% AND DATA TRAFFIC CONTINUED TO GROW STRONGLY UP BY SOME 125% YEAR-ON-YEAR (YOY)​.‍ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS GROUP TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 6,9%​ IN QUARTER.‍YEAR-TO-DATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WAS R18 BILLION, UP 1,1%​.‍WORKING ON REDUCING OUT-OF-BUNDLE DATA PRICING ACROSS MARKETS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO HAVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON DATA REVENUE GROWTH.‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE DESPITE CONTINUED CHALLENGING ECONOMIC GROWTH ACROSS OUR MARKETS​.

MTN Group Ltd : MTN names preferred vendor for its outsourced call centre facilities . Rightsource, a subsidiary of Adcorp, has been named as preferred partner to manage MTN SA's outsourced call centres . Hybrid call centre model is going live on Oct. 1 2016

MTN Group Ltd : MTN appoints new chief operating officer . MTN South Africa has appointed Enzo Scarcella as new chief operating officer, effective 01 December 2016.

Mtn Group Ltd : MTN can confirm communication workers union has applied to court for an interdict against MTN . Matter is currently set down to be heard on 31 august; intends to oppose application through normal court process

MTN Group Ltd : Have received a memorandum of demands from Communications Workers Union (CWU) . Scheduled meeting follows MTN SA's announcement that it will be outsourcing some of its call centre facilities . Can confirm that its management will be meeting with leadership of CWU on Tuesday, Aug.23 2016 . "We will continue to have discussions in good faith with integrity and transparency with CWU in a bid to reach an amicable resolution"

MTN reports H1 headline loss, says in the process of review

MTN Group Ltd : JSE: MTN - reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 revenue increased by 14.0 pct to R78.88 bln . Says H1 headline loss per share of 271 cents . Interim dividend of 250 cents per share . Says H1 EBITDA decreased by 3.3 pct (25.9 pct.) to 29.27 bln . Group subscribers remained flat at 232.6 million from Dec. 31 2015 . Nigeria regulatory fine re-measurement impact of r10.5 billion . Says depreciation of local currencies against U.S. dollar had a substantial impact on group's results . Brett Goschen, group Chief Financial Officer will be leaving MTN effective Sept. 30 2016. . Hopes to appoint a new cfo before year-end. . Will embark on a process of housing new revenue streams, particularly digital services, outside core business. . New revenue streams are expected to increase their contribution to revenue over next 12-18 months. . MTN aims to list MTN Nigeria on Nigerian Stock Exchange during 2017 . Says anticipate a positive growth trend in South Africa . Gunter Engling, currently CEO of MTN Rwanda and previously group finance executive, will assume position of acting group CFO . In process of undertaking, with external assistance, a deep and fundamental strategic review of its operations and processes . Says will also continue to seek value-accretive expansion opportunities in selected geographies across africa and middle east.

MTN Group Ltd : Update on trading statement for the six months ended June 30 2016 . MTN expects to report for HY 2016 a basic headline loss per share of between 285 cents and 255 cents . In total net effect of Nigerian regulatory fine on current period was a negative impact of 474 cents per share for first half . Underlying operational results for HY 2016 were further affected by under-performance of MTN Nigeria . Says HY earnings were further negatively impacted by foreign exchange losses of 135 cps .Relatively weaker operational performance of MTN South Africa, which is expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY 2016.

MTN Group Ltd : MTN Nigeria takes steps towards listing and appoints transaction advisors .At present, MTN Nigeria is targeting that listing takes place during 2017.

Mtn Group Ltd : JSE: MTN - trading statement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expects to report negative basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) and basic earnings per share (EPS) for HY2016 . Expected decline in heps primarily as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN Nigeria following a resolution with federal government of Nigeria on 10 june 2016 . HY2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN Nigeria and MTN South africa . Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively. .MTN South Africa expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY2016.

MTN Group Ltd : Brett Goschen, group CFO, will be leaving MTN effective 30 September 2016 to pursue other interests . Gunter Engling will assume position of acting group CFO on Brett's departure until a permanent CFO is appointed . Appointment of Stephen Van Coller as vice president of strategy and mergers & acquisitions effective 1 October 2016 . We expect to announce a deputy head of mergers & acquisitions shortly .Gunter Engling is currently CEO of MTN Rwanda.