Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
239.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
239.00
--
--
--
--
1,503,687
313.50
165.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc
Mitie says unit gets 3-year custody management contract with Cleveland Police
July 19 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc
Mitie lowers full-year profit outlook on Brexit pressures
Mitie Group Plc
Mitie Group says FY oper profit before items 128.9 mln stg
Mitie Group Plc
UPDATE 1-Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension
Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.
