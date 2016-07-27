Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Edition:
Metro Bank says half-yearly revenue up 63 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Metro Bank Plc : Total deposits increased 74 pct year-on-year to 6.6bn stg, with deposits coming from a diversified mix of both businesses and retail customers . Since referendum vote we have seen no change in customer behaviour or impact on business flows - CEO . Revenue is up 63 pct year-on-year and underlying quarterly loss after tax down to 4.1 mln stg, compared to 10.2m stg in Q4 2015 and 7.9m stg in Q1 2016 . In a strong position to deal with any post European referendum uncertainty - CEO .As of 30 June total assets were 8,351m stg , up from 7,388m stg at 31 March 2016 and 4,571m stg at 30 June 2015.  Full Article

Breakingviews - Helping Santander helps UK bank competition

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British taxpayers could end up funding Santander’s efforts to grab a larger share of the UK business banking market. Helping one of Europe’s biggest lenders sounds like an odd way to shake up the dominance of established banks. But small-business customers will probably benefit over time.

