ArcelorMittal SA (MTS.MC)

ArcelorMittal says two Canandian units reached an agreement in principle with USW

May 8 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA ::ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P., ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. reach an agreement in principle with United Steelworkers Union.

S. Africa's Competition Commission says Arcelormittal to pay r1.5 billion fine

: Arcelormittal to pay r1.5 billion fine for its involvement in cartels Further company coverage: [ACLJ.J] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Arcelormittal Q2 EBITDA $1.8 billion

Arcelormittal : Q2 iron ore shipped at market price 9.6 mt versus 10.8 mt year ago . Q2 crude steel production 23.1 mt versus 24.0 mt year ago . Despite steel spread recovery losing momentum in recent weeks, impact of lagged prices will be an important support for results as we move into a period of seasonally slower steel demand . Expects cash flows from operating activities to exceed capex in 2016 . Q2 sales $14.74 billion versus $15.32 billion in Reuters poll . Increased uncertainty post brexit, is likely to slow economic recovery, albeit largest impact to be felt in uk, which represents only 2% of co's shipments . Expects fy 2016 ebitda to be in excess of $4.5 billion . In China, robust infrastructure and automotive continue to support demand, while growth in real estate has lost momentum . Operating income of $1.9 billion in 2Q . Ebitda of $1.8 billion in 2Q 2016, nearly double as compared to $0.9 billion in 1Q; $1.57 billion expected in Reuters Poll . Steel shipments of 22.1mt in 2Q 2016, an increase of 2.9% as compared to 1Q 2016 . Q2 own iron ore production 13.5 mt versus 16.4 mt year ago . Q2 steel shipments 22.1 mt versus 22.2 mt year ago . Industry continues to face challenges of structural overcapacity . Seeing better market conditions compared with second half of 2015 which lead us to be cautiously optimistic about remainder of year.

Arcelormittal and Marcegaglia submit offer to acquire Ilva

Arcelormittal : Arcelormittal and Marcegaglia submit offer to acquire Ilva . Intention to increase Ilva's primary utilisation rate, with crude steel production rising to over 6 million tonnes per annum by 2020 .Major capital expenditure programme aimed at enhancing Ilva's asset capabilities.

United Steelworkers members ratify new contract with ArcelorMittal USA

United Steelworkers: Members have ratified a new contract with Arcelormittal USA .Contract sets terms of employment for nearly 14,000 hourly production, maintenance, office, technical workers through Sept 1, 2018.

Arcelormittal announces results of offer to purchase notes due June 1, 2019

Arcelormittal SA :Aannounces results of offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 9.850 pct notes due June 1, 2019.

ArcelorMittal announces offer to purchase notes due June 1, 2019

ArcelorMittal SA :Announces offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 9.850 pct notes due June 1, 2019.

Arcelormittal Q1 EBITDA of $927 million above estimates

Arcelormittal : Results for Q1 reflect very tough operating conditions in second half of 2015 . Q1 revenue $13.40 billion versus $13.85 billion in Reuters poll . Q1 EBITDA $927 million versus $919 million in Reuters poll . The impact of the improving steel spread environment is expected to be fully reflected in the results of the second half of the year . Expects global apparent steel consumption ("ASC") to grow slightly in 2016 as compared to 2015 . Continues to expect to be free cash flow positive in 2016 . Expects its steel shipments to remain stable in 2016 as compared to 2015. . In Brazil apparent steel consumption is expected to decline further by between -10 pct to -12 pct in FY as economy remains mired in recession . Q1 own iron ore production 14.1 mt versus 15.6 mt year ago . Q1 iron ore shipped at market price 7.8 mt versus 9.4 mt year ago . The company expects FY 2016 EBITDA to be in excess of $4.5 billion .Company's cash requirements in 2016 are expected to total $4.5 billion, a greater than $1 billion reduction as compared to 2015.

ArcelorMittal to redeem $1,400,000,000 4.500 pct notes due 2017

ArcelorMittal SA:Announces publication of notice of redemption of its $1,400,000,000 4.500 pct notes due Feb. 25, 2017.Arcelormittal confirms that it has given notice that it will redeem all of its outstanding $1,400,000,000 4.500 pct notes due Feb. 25, 2017.Will fund redemption of notes with proceeds of its rights offering that closed on April 8, 2016.Will redeem notes on may 20, 2016.

ArcelorMittal announces results of the offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 6.125% notes due 2018

ArcelorMittal SA:Announces results of the offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 6.125 percent notes due 2018.