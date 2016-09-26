MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTU Aero Engines AG : MTU Maintenance and Sky Regional Airlines sign an exclusive contract .Contract value: $250 million.

: MTU Aero CEO says sees no major effects from A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says not in any talks yet on having to pay compensation re A400m problems . MTU Aero CEO says does not expect any direct impact from Brexit, has no facilities in Britain Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Mtu Aero Engines Ag : Says 2016 revenues expected to reach around 4.7 billion euros . Says expects earnings of around 480 million euros and net income of circa 330 million euros . Says H1 2016 revenues of 2,299.2 million euros . Says group now expected to reach the upper end of the originally forecast range of between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros in full-year Further company coverage: [MBCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

MTU Aero Engines Ag : Says q2 revenues 1.2 billion eur . Says q2 adjusted ebit 122.8 million eur . Reuters poll average for mtu q2 sales was 1.126 billion eur, adjusted ebit 119 million . Says sees year-end free cash flow of around €70 million . Says h1 revenues in the commercial engine business decreased by 4 percent on delays to a320neo deliveries Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

MTU Aero Engines CEO at ILA air show in Berlin : Says sticking with 2016 guidance . Says is confident that problems with A400M engines can be solved . Says cannot yet say anything about impact of A400M on earnings Further company coverage: [MTXGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Forecast for 2016 financial year is unchanged.Group's 2016 revenues are expected to lie between 4.6 and 4.7 billion euros, with a stable EBIT margin of around 10.2016 earnings after tax are expected to increase in line with operating profit.Fy 2016 sales estimate 4.7 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Proposes 2015 dividend 1.70 euros per share‍​.

MTU Aero Engines Holding AG:Sees FY 2016 sales of 4.6-4.7 billion euros, adj EBIT margin of about 10 pct.FY 2016 sales estimate 4.84 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.