MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the shares of Kahala Brands Ltd . Total consideration for transaction is estimated at US$300 million . Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive. . MTY Food Group says cash component of consideration will be financed by MTY's cash on hand and by new credit facility that is presently being arranged . Deal with issuance of 2,253,930 shares of MTY and payment of US$240 million in cash . During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate over C$90 million in EBITDA .During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate C$250 million in revenues and C$2 billion in system sales.