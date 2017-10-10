Edition:
United Kingdom

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)

MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.10CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.35 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
$49.45
Open
$49.20
Day's High
$49.32
Day's Low
$49.10
Volume
8,483
Avg. Vol
19,095
52-wk High
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MTY reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.71
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc :MTY reports results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal period.Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 percent.Q3 earnings per share C$0.71.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Mty food group inc qtrly revenue $73.6 million, up 39 pct‍​.Q3 revenue view C$77.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

MTY Food Group says Q2 same store sales fell 0.5 pct
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY reports results for the second quarter of its 2016 fiscal period . Q2 system sales C$274.8 million . Q2 same store sales fell 0.5 percent . Qtrly earnings per share $0.44 . Qtrly revenues $35.4 million versus $38.4 million .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$37.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

MTY to buy Kahala Brands for a total of about $300 mln
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

MTY Food Group Inc : MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the shares of Kahala Brands Ltd . Total consideration for transaction is estimated at US$300 million . Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive. . MTY Food Group says cash component of consideration will be financed by MTY's cash on hand and by new credit facility that is presently being arranged . Deal with issuance of 2,253,930 shares of MTY and payment of US$240 million in cash . During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate over C$90 million in EBITDA .During 12 months following acquisition, combined entity is expected to generate C$250 million in revenues and C$2 billion in system sales.  Full Article

MTY Food Group Inc increases quarterly dividend by 15%
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

MTY Food Group Inc:Announces an increase of 15% of its quarterly dividend payment, which increases from 10.0¢ per share to 11.5¢ per share.Says 11.5¢ dividend will be payable on February 12, 2016 to shareholders registered in the Company's records at the end of the business day on February 1, 2015.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

