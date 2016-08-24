Edition:
Multiexport Foods SA (MUL.SN)

MUL.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

279.98CLP
25 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

$0.98 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
$279.00
Open
$279.00
Day's High
$282.50
Day's Low
$279.00
Volume
424,216
Avg. Vol
1,235,560
52-wk High
$303.00
52-wk Low
$191.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gino Manriquez Ossandon appointed Multiexport Foods' CFO
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Multiexport Foods :Said on Tuesday that Gino Manriquez Ossandon has been appointed the company's CFO as of Oct. 1.  Full Article

Multiexport Foods SA News

Photo

European banks test Chile salmon farms' choppy waters

SANTIAGO European banks are stepping up their financing of Chile's embattled salmon farmers, sensing a rebound from years of environmental catastrophes and disease that have left Santiago-listed lenders more wary of the sector.

