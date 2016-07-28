Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

Muthoot Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 12.96 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; total income from operations was 11.40 billion rupees .

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Decided to submit an application to sebi seeking its approval to act as a sponsor of a mutual fund. . Planning to acquire additional 11.14% of equity share capital of belstar investment and finance pvt ltd.