Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.10INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs499.00
Open
Rs498.95
Day's High
Rs502.30
Day's Low
Rs496.30
Volume
279,643
Avg. Vol
706,541
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 48 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.70 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 12.96 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; total income from operations was 11.40 billion rupees .  Full Article

Muthoot Finance to seek SEBI approval to act as MF sponsor
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : Decided to submit an application to sebi seeking its approval to act as a sponsor of a mutual fund. . Planning to acquire additional 11.14% of equity share capital of belstar investment and finance pvt ltd.  Full Article

Muthoot Finance March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Muthoot Finance Ltd : March-quarter net profit 2.65 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 14.47 billion rupees .  Full Article

Muthoot Finance Ltd News

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance says completed acquisition of Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says completed acquisition of Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2f5huco) Further company coverage:

