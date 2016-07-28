Edition:
Methanex Corp (MX.TO)

MX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

64.17CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$63.69
Open
$63.63
Day's High
$64.96
Day's Low
$63.63
Volume
297,895
Avg. Vol
353,618
52-wk High
$69.88
52-wk Low
$46.21

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Methanex methanex enters into gas supply agreements with Chile gas suppliers
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into gas supply agreements with chile gas suppliers . Methanex corp says unit methanex chile spa, has reached an agreement with empresa nacional del petroleo for gas supply for period through may 2018 . Signed term sheet with geopark fell spa to extend gas supply deal with methanex chile spa, for additional 10 years term, beyond April 2017 Further company coverage: [MX.TO] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780).  Full Article

Methanex enters into settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Methanex Corp : Methanex enters into a settlement agreement with Argentina gas supplier .Petrobras will make payment of US$32.5 million in order to terminate both natural gas supply agreement and any and all claims in relation to such agreement.  Full Article

Methanex Corp declared quarterly dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Methanex Corp:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share.Payable on March 31 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 17.  Full Article

Methanex Corp notice of cash dividend
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Methanex Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on December 31, 2015 to holders of common shares of record on December 17, 2015.  Full Article

