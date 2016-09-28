Nanogate SE (N7GG.DE)
51.50EUR
4:36pm BST
€0.43 (+0.84%)
€51.07
€51.42
€51.61
€50.71
4,122
11,155
€53.98
€30.62
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nanogate confirms FY 2016 forecast
Nanogate AG
Nanogate H1 EBIT up at 2.2 million euros
Nanogate AG
Nanogate says capital increase carried out
Nanogate AG
Nanogate to increase share capital to up to EUR 3.7 mln
Nanogate AG
Nanogate expands US business
Nanogate AG
Nanogate receives EUR 20 mln order from a luxury car manufacturer
Nanogate AG
Nanogate issues mixed FY 2016 guidance, to propose dividend
Nanogate AG:FY 2016: sales to reach over 105 million euros, EBITDA likely to rise to over 12 million euros, business with enhanced components becoming more important, and launch of new technology platform.Dividend to be 0.11 euro per share.FY 2016 revenue estimate 97.01 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 12.09 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Nanogate AG acquires 75 pct of shares in Goletz, issues FY 2016 outlook above analysts' estimates
Nanogate AG:Acquires 75 pct of shares in plastics specialist Goletz and achieves more growth.Group sales on course to exceed 100 million euros mark in 2016.Parent company is striving to achieve sales above 15 million euros ($16.89 million) and turn profit in 2016.Acquisition means nanogate is expanding its system expertise in development and production of plastic components.Confidentiality has been agreed upon concerning amount of purchase price.FY 2016 revenue 95.36 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income 0.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Nanogate AG gains new anchor investor
Nanogate AG:Luxempart S.A. acquires interest of around 10 pct.Free float increases to roughly 64 pct.HeidelbergCapital retains equity holding. Full Article
Nanogate AG raises FY 2015 outlook
Nanogate AG:Sees FY 2015 EBITDA to exceed 9 million euros ($9.83 million).Sales set to increase to at least 84 million euros in FY 2015.Previously expected FY 2015 increase in sales to significantly more than 80 million euros and significant improvement in operating result. Full Article