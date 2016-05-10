Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE)

Aurubis AG:Views earnings forecast from December as realistic: while Aurubis’ earnings will be significantly lower than the record earnings of the previous year, they will still be satisfactory in FY 2015/16.

Aurubis AG:Bulgaria's competition watchdog accused on Monday Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis of abusing its dominant market position by selling sulphuric acid used in the fertiliser industry at an "unreasonably high price" in Bulgaria - RTRS.The Commission of Protection of Competition said it has carried out a survey on the trade practices of Aurubis and its Bulgarian unit following a complaint by Bulgaria's leading fertilizer maker Agropolychim - RTRS."Aurubis is taking advantage of its dominant position on the Bulgarian market and sells sulphuric acid at an unreasonably high price, putting the buyers in the country in an unfavourable position compared with the foreign clients of the company," the watchdog said in a statement - RTRS.