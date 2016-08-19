Edition:
United Kingdom

Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

710.30INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs711.80
Open
Rs711.00
Day's High
Rs727.95
Day's Low
Rs703.80
Volume
40,015
Avg. Vol
66,923
52-wk High
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navin Fluorine International appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd : Hrishikesh Arvind Mafatlal to step aside as executive chairman . Appoints Vishad P. Mafatlal as executive chairman .  Full Article

Navin Fluorine International Ltd News

BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 pct

* Says cuts stake in Mafatlal Industries by 4.92 percent to 2.78 pct‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

