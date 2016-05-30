Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)
NARY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
304.00INR
10:59am BST
304.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-0.73%)
Rs-2.25 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs306.25
Rs306.25
Open
Rs306.45
Rs306.45
Day's High
Rs308.95
Rs308.95
Day's Low
Rs302.35
Rs302.35
Volume
6,392
6,392
Avg. Vol
141,638
141,638
52-wk High
Rs379.00
Rs379.00
52-wk Low
Rs281.00
Rs281.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Narayana Hrudayalaya March-qtr profit rises
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Narayana Hrudayalaya Pvt Ltd:Says that effective from Jan. 6, 2016, equity shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on exchange in list of 'B' group securities. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Narayana Hrudayalaya June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 193.7 million rupees versus 226.5 million rupees year ago