Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

Natco Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit soars

Natco Pharma Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.95 billion rupees . Natco pharma ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol net profit was 818.4 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 6.43 billion rupees . Declared second interim dividend of inr 6 per share .Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 369.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 2.75 billion rupees.

Natco Pharma says Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents

Natco Pharma Ltd : Marketing partner Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents .

Natco Pharma gets EIR for Chennai facility

Natco Pharma Ltd : Natco receives establishment inspection report for Chennai facility . Gets successful establishment inspection report for Chennai facility from FDA for February 2016 inspection .

Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit up about 70 pct

Natco Pharma Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 476.5 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 2.98 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 468 million rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 280.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 2.16 billion rupees . Recommends interim dividend of 0.75 rupees per share .

Natco Pharma gets FDA approval for generic Tamiflu

Natco Pharma Ltd : Natco receives final approval for generic Tamiflu .

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Glycopyrrolate tablets

Natco Pharma Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for glycopyrrolate" . Received from US agent on June 22 intimating approval for generic version of glycopyrrolate tablets 1mg and 2mg from US FDA . Glycopyrrolate to be manufactured at co's finished dosage facility located at kothur, near hyderabad, India . Believes the product will not have any material or financial impact on its operations . The market potential of the product is not significant" .

Natco Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Sorafenib tablets, 200mg

Natco Pharma Ltd : Gets tentative US FDA nod for sorafenib tablets, 200mg .

Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit up about 11 pct

Natco Pharma Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 602.4 million rupees;March-quarter consol net sales 3.87 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol net profit was 489.5 million rupees .

Natco Pharma Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Natco Pharma Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 23, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says interim dividend pay-by-date is March 03, 2016.

Natco Pharma Ltd declares interim dividend

Natco Pharma Ltd:Says that the board has recommended payment of interim dividend of 1.25 Indian rupees on each equity share of 2 Indian rupees each for the year 2015-2016.