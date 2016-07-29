Edition:
United Kingdom

Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

97.16EUR
3:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€97.18
Open
€97.00
Day's High
€97.43
Day's Low
€96.52
Volume
2,274
Avg. Vol
4,617
52-wk High
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Naturex H1 revenue up at 208.0 million euros
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Naturex SA :H1 revenue 208.0 million euros ($232.25 million) versus 202.7 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Naturex and Adamed sign licensing agreement for Aronox aronia extract
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Naturex SA : Naturex and Adamed Consumer Healthcare SA., a Polish producer of Over-the-Counter drugs and dietary supplements signed on Saturday cooperation agreement to an exclusive global license for Aronox aronia extract .As licensee, Naturex is given global exclusive rights to use the Aronox clinical dossier and trademark and to sublicense it to its B2B customers in all territories where the trademark has been registered, apart from four eastern European countries and Spain.  Full Article

Naturex Q1 revenue up at 104.4 mln euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Naturex SA : Reports Q1 revenue of 104.4 million euros ($118.9 million) versus 98.6 million euros a year ago .Q1 recurring operating EBITDA is 15.7 million euros versus 14.1 million euros a year ago.  Full Article

Naturex signs licence agreement with Adamed
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Naturex SA:Signs licence agreement with Adamed for commercialization of an extract of aronia.  Full Article

Naturex sells its interest in joint venture with Aker BioMarine
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Naturex SA:Sells its interest in joint venture with Aker BioMarine.  Full Article

Naturex signs long-term partner deal with Swisse Wellness
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Naturex SA:Signs with Swisse Wellness a long-term preferred partner agreement for the supply of natural ingredients and the development of innovative natural and healthy integrated solutions.  Full Article

Naturex signs exclusive construction agreement with Mazza Innovation
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Naturex SA:Signs exclusive construction agreement with Mazza Innovation.  Full Article

Barry Callebaut signs licensing agreement with Naturex
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

Naturex SA:Barry Callebaut signs license agreement with Naturex.Agreement is for the commercial use of a single health claim on cocoa extracts, authorized by EFSA.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Naturex SA News

BRIEF-Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology

* SIGNS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLORADO-BASED START-UP, MYCOTECHNOLOGY, FOR THEIR PURETASTE, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM PLANT PROTEIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More NATU.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials