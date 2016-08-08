Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Navneet Education Ltd
BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago