Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Navneet Education Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 983.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 5.61 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Navneet Education Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago

