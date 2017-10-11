NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees.Project expected to be completed in two years​.

NBCC (India) secures total business worth 11.17 bln rupees in Sept

NBCC (India) Ltd :Says co has secured total business worth 11.17 billion rupees in Sept.

NBCC India secures order worth about 2.70 bln rupees

NBCC (India) Ltd : NBCC secured work amounting 2.70 bln rupees (approx.) from UGC . Signs MoU for constrction of new UGC building at JNU capmus, New Delhi .

NBCC (India) signs MoA with Goa Shipyard Ltd

NBCC (India) Ltd : Memorandum of Agreement between NBCC India Limited and Goa Shipyard Ltd . MoA valued at about 1 billion rupees . MoA for assigning work for construction of office building for Mine Counter Measure Vessels, additional space in Yard of Goa Shipyard .

NBCC (India) gets 2.50 bln rupees order for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri

NBCC (India) Ltd : Work secured for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri, West Bengal amounting to about 2.50 billion rupees .

NBCC (India) Ltd announces cabinet approval for re-development of old GPRA colonies

NBCC: NBCC (India) ltd - cabinet approval for re-development of old gpra colonies .