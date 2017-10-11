Edition:
United Kingdom

NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs254.10
Open
Rs255.45
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs252.75
Volume
3,298,906
Avg. Vol
1,420,475
52-wk High
Rs265.35
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NBCC (India) awards contract to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 bln rupees
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nbcc (India) Ltd :Says awards contract for construction of multi storey commercial space on EPC basis to NCC Ltd for about 19.49 billion rupees.Project expected to be completed in two years​.  Full Article

NBCC (India) secures total business worth 11.17 bln rupees in Sept
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd :Says co has secured total business worth 11.17 billion rupees in Sept.  Full Article

NBCC India secures order worth about 2.70 bln rupees
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : NBCC secured work amounting 2.70 bln rupees (approx.) from UGC . Signs MoU for constrction of new UGC building at JNU capmus, New Delhi .  Full Article

NBCC (India) signs MoA with Goa Shipyard Ltd
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Memorandum of Agreement between NBCC India Limited and Goa Shipyard Ltd . MoA valued at about 1 billion rupees . MoA for assigning work for construction of office building for Mine Counter Measure Vessels, additional space in Yard of Goa Shipyard .  Full Article

NBCC (India) gets 2.50 bln rupees order for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

NBCC (India) Ltd : Work secured for construction of ESIC hospital at Baltikuri, West Bengal amounting to about 2.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

NBCC (India) Ltd announces cabinet approval for re-development of old GPRA colonies
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

NBCC: NBCC (India) ltd - cabinet approval for re-development of old gpra colonies .  Full Article

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:

