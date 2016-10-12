NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares . Newcastle Gold Ltd - Increased size of its previously announced bought deal offering to 22.5 million common shares at a price of $0.82 per common share .Newcastle Gold Ltd-Plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its castle mountain project.

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold Ltd- Newcastle plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its Castle Mountain project .Newcastle Gold Ltd - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of newcastle at a price of $0.82 per common share.

Newcastle Gold Ltd :Appointment of Gerald Panneton as president and chief executive officer, effective August 8, 2016.

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Says announces departure of David Adamson, President, CEO and Director to pursue other interests. .In interim, Richard W. Warke, company's executive chairman, will assume duties of CEO..

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada .3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co.