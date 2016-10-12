NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)
0.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$0.75
--
--
--
--
294,514
$1.12
$0.52
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Newcastle gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares
Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces increase to bought deal offering of common shares . Newcastle Gold Ltd - Increased size of its previously announced bought deal offering to 22.5 million common shares at a price of $0.82 per common share .Newcastle Gold Ltd-Plans to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development at its castle mountain project. Full Article
Newcastle Gold reports $12 mln bought deal offering of common shares
Newcastle Gold Ltd
Newcastle gold appoints Gerald Panneton CEO
Newcastle Gold Ltd
Newcastle gold announces departure of CEO David Adamson
Newcastle Gold Ltd
Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada
Newcastle Gold Ltd
CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await big bank earnings
July 14 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited second-quarter results from major U.S. banks.