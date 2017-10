NCC Group Plc : H1 group adjusted EBITDA increased by 15 pct to 21.3 mln stg (November 2015: 18.5 mln stg) . Group revenues increased by 35 pct (November 2015: 50 pct) to 125.8 mln stg (November 2015: 93.5 mln stg). Organic growth of 18 pct (November 2015: 17 pct) . Adjusted EBITDA for full year to May.31 2017 is expected to be in range of 45.5 mln stg to 47.5 mln stg . Overall group's forward order books and renewals have increased to 112.8 mln stg from 108.8 mln stg level published on Oct.20 2016 .Although disappointing, contract cancellations do not reflect any structural change in our assurance business.