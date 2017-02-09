Edition:
NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)

NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

101.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.85 (+7.24%)
Prev Close
Rs94.65
Open
Rs95.10
Day's High
Rs102.35
Day's Low
Rs95.05
Volume
26,190,671
Avg. Vol
3,534,330
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NCC Dec-qtr profit rises about 8 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

NCC Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 655.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 19.04 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 606.4 million rupees ; total income from operations was 20.54 billion rupees.  Full Article

NCC Ltd June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

NCC Ltd : June-quarter net profit 608.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 19.01 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 483.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 17.23 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's NCC Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

NCC Ltd : India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol net profit 264 million rupees versus net profit of 519.9 million rupees year ago . India's NCC Ltd - March-quarter consol total income from operations 27.80 billion rupees versus 24.88 billion rupees year ago . Recommends dividend at 30 percent . Order book of co at 176.55 billion rupees as of March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

