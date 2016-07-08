Edition:
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

NDM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.51CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-3.09%)
Prev Close
$2.59
Open
$2.63
Day's High
$2.63
Day's Low
$2.49
Volume
578,713
Avg. Vol
672,450
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$0.91

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sprott reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd :Sprott inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in northern dynasty minerals ltd as of june 30 - Sec filing.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15 mln
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd : Offering consist of 31.1 million units at a price of $0.45 per unit . To offer additional 2.2 million units directly to US "accredited investors" in direct offering for additional proceeds of up to $1 million .Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15.0 million.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd completes acquisition of Mission Gold
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd:Has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mission Gold.Pursuant to the Arrangement, Northern Dynasty issued an aggregate of 27,593,341 common shares to the former shareholders of Mission Gold.  Full Article

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd News

BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations

* Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards

