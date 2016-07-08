Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd :Sprott inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in northern dynasty minerals ltd as of june 30 - Sec filing.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd : Offering consist of 31.1 million units at a price of $0.45 per unit . To offer additional 2.2 million units directly to US "accredited investors" in direct offering for additional proceeds of up to $1 million .Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15.0 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd:Has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Mission Gold.Pursuant to the Arrangement, Northern Dynasty issued an aggregate of 27,593,341 common shares to the former shareholders of Mission Gold.