Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
21,479.00
Open
21,591.00
Day's High
21,635.00
Day's Low
21,234.00
Volume
146,483
Avg. Vol
1,069,419
52-wk High
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Old Mutual says may launch small IPO for Old Mutual Wealth
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting :Old mutual plc chief executive bruce hemphill said.  Full Article

Nedbank says managing executive of business banking resigns
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Nedbank Group Ltd : Announce resignation of Sandile Shabalala, managing executive of business banking with immediate effect .Ciko will assume direct leadership responsibility for business banking until successor is appointed.  Full Article

Nedbank half-year diluted HEPS rises
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Nedbank Group : Nedbank group produced headline earnings of R5 427m¹, an increase of 2.0 pct for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings growth of 2.0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20.1 pct . Diluted headline earnings per share increased 1.6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19.7 pct . Return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15.7 pct and 18.4 pct . Interim dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 570 cents .Net asset value per share up by 9.7 pct.  Full Article

Nedbank sticks to 2016 organic growth guidance for diluted HEPS
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Nedbank Group Ltd : Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged . Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery and interest rate normalisation in US have softened . Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK and Eurozone . Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct . Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct . HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19,7 pct . Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio improved to 11,6 pct . Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and 18,4 pct, excluding eti .Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents.  Full Article

Nedbank Group Ltd News

South African retailer TFG drops KPMG as auditor

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 South African retailer TFG has dropped KPMG, the global accountancy firm ensnared in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma, as its external auditor, citing "concerns recently raised".

Earnings vs. Estimates

