Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

Nedbank Group : Nedbank group produced headline earnings of R5 427m¹, an increase of 2.0 pct for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings growth of 2.0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20.1 pct . Diluted headline earnings per share increased 1.6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19.7 pct . Return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15.7 pct and 18.4 pct . Interim dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 570 cents .Net asset value per share up by 9.7 pct.

Nedbank Group Ltd : Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged . Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery and interest rate normalisation in US have softened . Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK and Eurozone . Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct . Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct . HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19,7 pct . Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio improved to 11,6 pct . Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and 18,4 pct, excluding eti .Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents.