Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : Sept-quarter consol net loss 363.1 million rupees . Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 161.8 million rupees .Consol net loss in sept quarter was 351 million rupees last year as per Ind-As; consol total income from operations was 172.6 million rupees.  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 3.52 billion rupees .  Full Article

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine business‍​es

* Board of TV18 Home Shopping Network & Shop CJ Network approved agreement to combine their business‍​es

