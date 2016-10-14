Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.10INR
11:16am BST
51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Rs27.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Network18 Media & Investments Sept-qtr consol loss widens
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
Network18 Media & Investments says June-quarter consol net loss 497 million rupees
Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine businesses
* Board of TV18 Home Shopping Network & Shop CJ Network approved agreement to combine their businesses
No consensus analysis data available.