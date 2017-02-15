Nemak SAB de CV (NEMAKA.MX)
NEMAKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
14.68MXN
23 Oct 2017
14.68MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.14%)
$0.02 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.66
$14.66
Open
$14.76
$14.76
Day's High
$14.76
$14.76
Day's Low
$14.38
$14.38
Volume
3,252,557
3,252,557
Avg. Vol
4,043,851
4,043,851
52-wk High
$22.06
$22.06
52-wk Low
$11.00
$11.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
Nemak Sab De Cv
RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.