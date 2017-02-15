Edition:
Nemak SAB de CV (NEMAKA.MX)

NEMAKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

14.68MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.66
Open
$14.76
Day's High
$14.76
Day's Low
$14.38
Volume
3,252,557
Avg. Vol
4,043,851
52-wk High
$22.06
52-wk Low
$11.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Nemak Sab De Cv : Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: [NEMAKA.MX] (Reporting By Christine Murray) ((Christine.Murray@thomsonreuters.com; 0044-207-542-6468;)).  Full Article

RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.

